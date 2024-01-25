Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $90.31. 1,296,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,367,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

