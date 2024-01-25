Forum Financial Management LP Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $377.26. 360,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $331.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.64. The stock has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.