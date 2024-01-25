Forum Financial Management LP Lowers Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Splunk by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPLK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.28. 185,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.98. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $153.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. Piper Sandler cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPLK

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.