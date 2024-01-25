Forum Financial Management LP Lowers Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.11. 660,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

