Forum Financial Management LP Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,403,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after buying an additional 45,007 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,949,000 after purchasing an additional 72,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $34.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $882.17. 1,412,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $882.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $721.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $670.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.33.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

