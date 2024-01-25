Forum Financial Management LP Sells 2,664 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.21. 9,914,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,148,547. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

