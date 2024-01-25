Forum Financial Management LP Sells 590 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.6% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 182,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $19.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.73. 11,004,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $194.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

