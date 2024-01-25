Forum Financial Management LP Sells 863 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BancFirst by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in BancFirst by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BancFirst by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BancFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

BancFirst Stock Up 0.2 %

BANF traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $93.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,047. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.11. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

