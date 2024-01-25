Forum Financial Management LP Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,781,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.