Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

