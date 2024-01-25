Freeport-McMoRan’s (FCX) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.04.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,102,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,194,231. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.