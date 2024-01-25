FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.28. 9,651,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 10,921,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 87.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 474.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

