Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.29.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ FULC traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 28,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,258. The company has a market cap of $420.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.25. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81.
Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,769.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.
