FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Stock Price Up 1.1%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 376 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.70). Approximately 11,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 26,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366 ($4.65).

FW Thorpe Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of £416.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1,957.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 364 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 375.16.

Insider Activity at FW Thorpe

In other news, insider Michael Allcock sold 5,900 shares of FW Thorpe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £18,998 ($24,139.77). 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

