FY2023 Earnings Forecast for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Issued By Zacks Research

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.01. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $99.53 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $89.96 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.85.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,470,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 177,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,398 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,087,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

