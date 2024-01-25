FY2023 EPS Estimates for Boise Cascade Increased by DA Davidson (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a report released on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $12.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.98. The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade’s current full-year earnings is $12.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $131.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.61. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $138.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,538,000 after acquiring an additional 43,896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,403,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,820,000 after acquiring an additional 178,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.