FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Increased by Capital One Financial

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $8.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.31. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $10.30 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV opened at C$57.09 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$43.23 and a one year high of C$70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.11.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.39 by C($0.06). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.87%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

