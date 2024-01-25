FY2024 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Lifted by Analyst

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.67. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS.

PKG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $165.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.29 and a 200 day moving average of $154.05. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $171.61.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,164,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,772,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,132,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

