Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Trading Up 2.8%

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
Galway Metals Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$26.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 4.81.
Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Galway Metals
Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.
Further Reading
