GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stake Increased by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,261 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for 4.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned 0.05% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $15,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $72.87. 2,088,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,548. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion and a PE ratio of 21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

View Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.