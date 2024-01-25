Geegoopuzzle (GGP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $215,394.91

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $220.22 million and approximately $215,394.91 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00003683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

GGP is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform.

