General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $300.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $283.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.38.

Shares of GD stock traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $607,393,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after buying an additional 1,755,276 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $271,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

