General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Down 1.7 %

GIS stock opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

