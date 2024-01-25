GICTrade Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $88.76 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One GICTrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. GICTrade has a market cap of $88.76 million and approximately $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GICTrade

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.89603451 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

