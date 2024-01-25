Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Update

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the December 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cannabis ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 591,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 188,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 297.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000.

Global X Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 41,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Global X Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24.

Global X Cannabis ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies related to cannabis, hemp & CBD. POTX was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

