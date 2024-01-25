Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 193,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 326,583 shares.The stock last traded at $96.27 and had previously closed at $95.79.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

