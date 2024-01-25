Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.84.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Grab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

GRAB opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

