Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Grand Canyon Education in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grand Canyon Education’s current full-year earnings is $6.98 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 20.75%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $126.87 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $144.94. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

