Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Up 6.8%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 87,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 630,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTN. TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Gray Television Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $951.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Gray Television by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Gray Television by 2.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

