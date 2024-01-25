Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Great-West Lifeco

Insider Buying and Selling

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 37,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total transaction of C$1,575,969.33. In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$3,689,456.40. Also, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 37,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total value of C$1,575,969.33. Insiders have sold a total of 278,000 shares of company stock worth $11,928,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

TSE:GWO traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 513,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 25.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.74. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$34.06 and a 12-month high of C$44.24. The stock has a market cap of C$41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of C$3.37 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1481123 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Free Report

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.