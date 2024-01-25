Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.54. Griffon has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $62.45.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Griffon will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Griffon by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 23,060 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,630,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,430,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Further Reading

