Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GRPN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

GRPN opened at $11.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. Groupon has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $379.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.03 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 523.08%. Equities analysts expect that Groupon will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dusan Senkypl bought 137,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $1,343,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,040,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,572,619.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 634.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,254 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

