Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.50

Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45.
About Grupo Financiero Inbursa
Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Inbursa
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- When does 3M’s stumble become a buy?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How to use the Greeks for your options trading
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.