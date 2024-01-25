Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 88 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,280.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $155.22 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

