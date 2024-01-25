Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $356,000 Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,037,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.4 %

AMG opened at $149.80 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.