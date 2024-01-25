Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $366,000 Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 74.68%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 86.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

