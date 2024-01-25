Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $422,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 270,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,344,458,000 after acquiring an additional 150,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after acquiring an additional 581,148 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $155.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $189.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $2,340,214.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,017,464.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

