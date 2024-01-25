Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 219 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $109.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

