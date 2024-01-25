Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $48.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $36.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

