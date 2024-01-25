Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hanover Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNVR opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. Hanover Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $129.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hanover Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Research analysts predict that Hanover Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 228,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hanover Bancorp by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanover Bancorp by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hanover Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hanover Bancorp by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

