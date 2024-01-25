Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 1,196,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,744,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

