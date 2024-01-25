HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

HBT Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. HBT Financial has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

HBT Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HBT stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.81 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick F. Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $35,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,572.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in HBT Financial by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in HBT Financial by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in HBT Financial by 14,143.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 67.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

