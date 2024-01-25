HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Issues Earnings Results

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $70.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

HBT Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

HBT traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.10. 1,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $637.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.88.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other HBT Financial news, Director Patrick F. Busch bought 2,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $35,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HBT Financial by 22.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after acquiring an additional 316,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HBT Financial by 34.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 67,026 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HBT Financial by 179.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HBT Financial by 35.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

