HC Wainwright Upgrades Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) to Buy

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s previous close.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

CORZ opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. Core Scientific has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $6.10.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $2,011,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $110,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $26,186,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $283,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

