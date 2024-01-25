Head-To-Head Contrast: Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) & Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) and Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atmus Filtration Technologies and Isuzu Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 Isuzu Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $26.40, suggesting a potential upside of 19.51%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than Isuzu Motors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.67% 79.43% 19.22% Isuzu Motors 4.97% 10.95% 5.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Isuzu Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Isuzu Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.56 billion 1.18 $170.10 million N/A N/A Isuzu Motors $23.65 billion 0.45 $1.12 billion $1.53 9.02

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Isuzu Motors on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives. The company's products are used in on-highway and off-highway commercial vehicles; and agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It serves original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

About Isuzu Motors

(Get Free Report)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines. The company also supplies diesel engines to manufacturers in various fields, including construction machinery, agricultural equipment, power generators, and commercial vessels. In addition, it provides after-sales services; repair services of commercial vehicles and buses; and commercial vehicle leasing, and maintenance contract services. Further, the company manufactures automobile parts and engines. Additionally, it engages in the import, wholesale, supply, and export of vehicles, and components and parts; and logistics management activities, as well as import, assembly, and wholesale of pickup trucks and derivatives. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Yokohama-shi, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.