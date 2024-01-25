Head to Head Review: SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full Truck Alliance 22.77% 5.63% 5.15% SolarWinds -2.53% 4.78% 2.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Full Truck Alliance and SolarWinds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full Truck Alliance 0 1 2 0 2.67 SolarWinds 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.20%. SolarWinds has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.41%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than SolarWinds.

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and SolarWinds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full Truck Alliance $976.29 million N/A $58.97 million $0.25 27.44 SolarWinds $719.37 million 2.78 -$929.41 million ($0.11) -109.55

Full Truck Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than SolarWinds. SolarWinds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Full Truck Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of SolarWinds shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SolarWinds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWinds has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Full Truck Alliance beats SolarWinds on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyze the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including websites, servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases. The company also provides a suite of application performance management software that enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and digital experiences; and service management software that offers ITIL-compliant service desk solutions for various companies. In addition, it offers suite of database performance management software monitors, analyzes, diagnoses, and optimizes database performance and operations for the Microsoft data platform, as well as other database management system platforms, and traditional, open-source, and cloud-native databases hosted on-premises, in the cloud, and in hybrid models; and security solutions provide security information and event management access rights management, identity monitoring, server configuration monitoring and patching, and secure gateway and file transfers. It markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps, SecOps, and service desk professionals. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

