Head-To-Head Survey: Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) versus Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Bankwell Financial Group and Community Trust Bancorp are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 43 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.8% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group 19.77% 14.65% 1.11% Community Trust Bancorp 23.91% 11.88% 1.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Community Trust Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group $120.99 million 1.94 $37.43 million $4.64 6.45 Community Trust Bancorp $326.31 million 2.29 $78.00 million $4.35 9.56

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. Bankwell Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bankwell Financial Group and Community Trust Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bankwell Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.97%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Bankwell Financial Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. It operates branches in New Canaan, Stamford, Fairfield, Wilton, Westport, Darien, Norwalk, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

