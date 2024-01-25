Hedera (HBAR) One Day Volume Hits $30.22 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and approximately $30.22 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00077482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00028333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00023267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000890 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,662,975,832 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

