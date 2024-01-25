Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) & Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Head to Head Analysis

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Free Report) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Helbiz and Logiq’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helbiz $15.54 million 0.40 -$71.97 million ($2.40) -0.01 Logiq $25.71 million 0.15 -$49.16 million N/A N/A

Logiq has higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helbiz -528.22% N/A -223.48% Logiq -252.07% -618.95% -362.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Helbiz shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Helbiz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Logiq shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Helbiz has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Helbiz and Logiq, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Helbiz beats Logiq on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helbiz

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. The company operates its DATALogiq-branded consumer data management platform by lead generation, online marketing, and multichannel reengagement strategies through its owned and operated brands. Its DATALogiq develops a proprietary data management platform and integrates with various third-party service providers to optimize the return on its marketing efforts. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

