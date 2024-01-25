Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Senior Officer Andrew John Arthur Acquires 30,000 Shares

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew John Arthur acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$37,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Andrew John Arthur acquired 10,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$12,700.00.

Shares of Hemisphere Energy stock opened at C$1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$127.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.18 and a 52-week high of C$1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.28.

Hemisphere Energy ( CVE:HME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.28 million. Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 36.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 0.2757112 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Hemisphere Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.

